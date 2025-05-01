China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 15th session in Beijing on Wednesday.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a private sector promotion law and the revised Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

They adopted a decision on removing Jin Zhuanglong from the post of minister of industry and information technology and appointing Li Lecheng to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed three presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decision.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

The meeting adopted a decision by the NPC Standing Committee to authorize the State Council to temporarily adjust the application of relevant provisions in the Seed Law within the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

The meeting approved decisions to ratify an agreement between China and Saudi Arabia on judicial assistance and cooperation in civil and commercial matters, and a treaty between China and Ethiopia on the transfer of sentenced persons.

A deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills were also adopted by lawmakers at the meeting.

Addressing the closing meeting, Zhao stressed the need to align thinking and actions with the Communist Party of China Central Committee's scientific assessment of the current economic situation and its decisions and arrangements for various tasks, in order to contribute to reaching the annual economic and social development goals and successfully concluding the 14th Five-Year Plan.

Zhao called on lawmakers to implement the guiding principles of the third session of the 14th NPC, as well as the key tasks for 2025 set by the NPC Standing Committee, including legislative, supervisory, deputies and foreign affairs work.

He also urged lawmakers to serve and safeguard reform and development with high-quality legislation, and continue to enhance the quality and effectiveness of people's congresses' work.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

