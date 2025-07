We Are China

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 14:54, July 11, 2025

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, an official statement said on Friday.

Zheng Xuan has been appointed ambassador to Mozambique, replacing Wang Hejun.

Gao Wenqi has been appointed ambassador to Rwanda, replacing Wang Xuekun.

Wang Min has been appointed ambassador to Togo, replacing Chao Weidong.

Jiang Feng has been appointed head of the Chinese Mission and ambassador to the African Union, replacing Hu Changchun.

An Qing has been appointed ambassador to the Republic of the Congo.

Chen Daojiang has been appointed ambassador to Mexico, replacing Zhang Run.

Chen Chuandong has been appointed ambassador to Lebanon, replacing Qian Minjian.

Qian Minjian has been appointed ambassador to Switzerland, replacing Wang Shiting.

