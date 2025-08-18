China's lawmaking advances drive development since 2021

Xinhua) 13:15, August 18, 2025

Ma Lihuai, deputy director of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Song Rui, deputy secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) and director-general of the Research Office of the General Office of the Standing Committee of the NPC, Hu Henglu, deputy secretary-general of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Duan Yijun, vice director of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on developing socialist democracy during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC) and its standing committee have passed 35 laws, adopted 62 legislative amendments, and approved 34 binding resolutions since March 2021, said Song Rui, deputy secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, at a press conference on Monday.

The briefing highlighted China's progress in developing socialist democracy during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Song noted that these legislative efforts have improved the legal system to enhance state governance, address public demands for a better life, and strengthen safeguards for national security.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)