Summer travel in full swing across China

Xinhua) 08:18, August 14, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 13, 2025 shows a view of a lotus pond scenic area in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows a night market in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 12, 2025. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Zhang Yuqiao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows a view of the Imperial Summer Resort in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Tourists drift on boats in Dazhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 13, 2025. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 11, 2025 shows the Tangcheng scenic spot in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a scenic area in Zhumadian City, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 12, 2025. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Zhao Yongtao/Xinhua)

Visitors are seen at a coffee shop in Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 13, 2025. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

People visit a night market in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 12, 2025. People enjoy their summer time by travelling around the country. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

