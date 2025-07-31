Scorching heat fuels China's booming nighttime tourism

Visitors watch a folk culture performance at Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

CHANGSHA, July 30 (Xinhua) -- As sweltering heat waves sweep across China, a recent tourist trend has emerged after dark. In ancient towns and even mountain parks, travelers are escaping the heat and heading out after sunset, boosting "nighttime tourism."

At the famed Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, the iconic 999-step stairway leading to Tianmen Cave is illuminated with kaleidoscopic hues, with the whole mountain drenched in lights, transforming the attraction into a nighttime spectacle.

"I came in the afternoon to escape the heat, but I did not expect the night view to be such a wonderful sight," said Mauricio Olvera, a visitor from Mexico.

Ding Yunjuan, a staff member at the park, said that due to the scorching sun in the daytime, most visitors come as late as possible in the afternoon, sometimes staying until 9 p.m., and then go down in moonlight.

"In response to the demand, the park has introduced evening light shows to display the landscape in the dark," Ding said.

Since the summer vacation began, the park has drawn over 20,000 visitors daily, with night tours emerging as a major new highlight.

In recent years, China has introduced a series of measures to boost its nighttime economy. In January, the State Council released a policy document calling for the expansion of nighttime cultural and tourism activities.

According to a report by the country's Ministry of Commerce, 60 percent of consumer spending now occurs at night. The per capita nighttime tourism spending is more than three times that of daytime consumption.

In late 2024, the China Tourism Academy estimated that domestic night tourism spending hit about 1.91 trillion yuan (roughly 267 billion U.S. dollars) during the year.

In the provincial capital Changsha, known as one of China's "fire stoves," night markets, immersive light shows and after-dark performances have made the city a hot tourist destination in summer.

Visitors watch a nighttime show at a theme park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua)

At a theme park featuring the Tang Dynasty (618-907) culture near the ruins of a 1,200-year-old Tongguan Kiln in the city, light shows, fireworks, street food, live music and other activities have attracted tourists after sunset, with opening hours extended to midnight.

Visitors can savor spicy crayfish, participate in beer competitions and learn about intangible cultural heritage at night, said Zhang Ning, deputy general manager of the theme park, adding that the number of nighttime visits has surged by almost 20 percent since the beginning of July.

In addition to tourist attractions, nightlife in Chinese theaters is experiencing a boom.

In Tianxin District, downtown Changsha, the comedy theater "Laugh Factory" welcomes audiences every night during summer vacation instead of only opening on weekends.

"Here, our actors incorporate Chinese crosstalk with hip-hop and improvisation, and the audience can sip tea and munch snacks between their giggles," said Xiong Zhuang, manager of the theater.

Zhang Ling, head of the district's culture and tourism bureau, said theaters draw visitors to the commercial area and, meanwhile, many of the shopping crowds swarm into the theaters for shows, thereby forming a virtuous cycle.

"In the future, we will also promote a themed route combining theater shows, food, and night tours, allowing more people to enjoy delightful nighttime experiences and continuously boost the vitality of the summer nighttime economy," she said.

