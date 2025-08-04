British travelers discover many faces of China

A herd of cattle is pictured at Koldeneng in Gongliu County of Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Aug. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

LONDON, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- John Coles, managing director of a London-based travel agency, said he had heard a lot, sometimes quite negative things, from Western media about China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region before he set his feet on the land for the first time. "But for me, one of the great thrills of traveling is to go and see things with my own eyes."

And what he saw defied all the headlines.

From vast grasslands to snow-capped mountains and sweeping deserts, Xinjiang's landscapes left Coles deeply impressed. "The real surprise," he noted, "was the alpine scenery in the mountains. It looked like something from Switzerland or the Canadian Rockies."

As his journey continued, Coles found himself drawn not only to the scenery but to the deep historical resonance of the Silk Road. "Many European and Western tourists are fascinated by the Silk Road, its history and romance as a trading route," he explained. "But it carried more than goods. It carried ideas."

In remote corners of the region, he encountered crumbling ancient cities, their ruins still whispering the stories of the past. "These are incredible, hidden places," he said. "Deserted cities, full of history, waiting to be seen."

Yet what surprised him most was the pace of contemporary change. From cutting-edge infrastructure to enormous wind farms stretching across the landscape, Coles was struck by the scale and speed of development. "The size of the wind turbines was almost unbelievable. The transformation is happening so fast."

A woman in ethnic costume helps her fellow performer adjust head decorations during an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

He also spoke of the openness he experienced. "I wandered freely through neighborhoods. That was one of the most delightful parts of the trip -- I could actually see and feel the place for myself."

Coles had been to China before. Two decades ago, when he was based in Singapore and working in the aviation sector, he visited China frequently. At the time, he said, "Leaving Singapore to go to China felt like going back in time." But things have changed. "The infrastructure is astonishing. People are polite and friendly. The transformation is far beyond what I expected. "

Coles shared these reflections at a travel experience sharing session held in London on Saturday, hosted by the China National Tourist Office London. Nearly 20 British travelers gathered to exchange stories about the surprises and discoveries they found in China.

Alex Outhwaite visited China's Guizhou Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in May. She said it was her first time in China, and an unforgettable one. "We visited many traditional Miao and Dong villages, and what stood out most was the pride people had in their culture and how generously they shared it with us," she said.

The group explored local music, cuisine and even joined a friendly football match with villagers. "We saw domestic and international tourists all learning together, about music, dancing, art and traditional dress. It was a real cultural immersion," Outhwaite said.

The diversity also struck her. "Not just in terms of landscape, though the karst formations were stunning. But also the contrast between peaceful countryside and the bright lights of the cities."

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows people visiting Jiaxiu tower scenic area in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Photographer Anok Deb showed a video from Guizhou Province that has since gained more than 500,000 views online. "I often explored on my own and met so many local people," he said. "In a way, I fell in love with China. It's strange -- I didn't speak the language, didn't grow up in the culture, but I felt completely at home. I can't wait to go back."

For some, the experience had a more personal meaning. Hari Krishna Daggubaty brought home a traditional Miao doll for his niece, thinking it was simply an exotic souvenir. "But she immediately told me it was a Miao doll." Daggubaty later found she learned it from TikTok.

For Emily Grace Lymath, now a senior Asia specialist at a bespoke travel company, returning to China's Guangxi was a journey down memory lane. From 2012 to 2014, she had taught English at a local university. She was even invited to a traditional wedding by one of her former students. "Everyone was so excited."

"Every time I return to China," she added, "I'm surprised by how fast it's developing."

Nicola Clare Armstrong, who had also lived and worked in China, said she was busy teaching others how to use mobile payments on her recent trip to China. "In China, if you've got an idea, you can make it happen. All you need is a QR code," she said.

She recalled chatting with street vendors, reflecting on how digital payments had become more than just a way to buy things. "They're the key to unlock the finance needed to take your business to the next level."

One of the things she appreciated most about China was its variety. "From green mountain villages to vibrant city streets, every part of China has something new to offer," she said.

