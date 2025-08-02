Prehistoric bones breathe new life into NE China city's modern tourism

SHENYANG, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- In a mimic paleontological paradise, a five-year-old boy grips a tiny brush and gently brushes away sand to uncover what appears to be a giant prehistoric claw.

It's just a simulated dig, but for little Xu Zijie and his father, the thrill of discovery at the museum building of Liaoning Chaoyang Bird Fossil National Geopark is real, vivid and unforgettable.

Covering 19,000 square meters, the museum in the northeastern China's geopark offers five themed exhibition zones that focus on key scientific questions, including the origins of birds, mammals, and flowering plants, as well as the evolutionary links between dinosaurs and pterosaurs.

"Our goal is to communicate the science of ancient life in a way that's vivid, accurate and engaging," said Shi Qiankun, head of the geopark's operation center.

Following the renovation project that was finished this year, the number of fossils on display in the geopark jumped from 435 to 2,025, led by its star attraction -- the fossil of Sinosauropteryx, a feathered dinosaur dating back 125 million years that offers key evidence of the evolutionary transition from dinosaurs to birds.

However, what draws families like Xu's the most are the interactive zones, including the "Cretaceous Adventure" area for children and a dedicated learning center, where visitors can take part in hands-on fossil digs, attend engaging lectures and join educational workshops.

A visitor surnamed Liu from Beijing brought her son for this immersive experience, like Xu. "You can read about evolution in books, but seeing real fossils up close changes everything," she said. "I want my son to learn science with his own eyes and hands."

During this year's May Day Holiday, the first holiday after the geopark's renovation, it welcomed over 60,000 visitors from across the country, marking a 133 percent year-on-year increase. It generated over 3 million yuan (about 419,600 U.S. dollars) in total revenue during the five-day holiday, up 58.6 percent from the previous year. Both the number of visitors and revenue reached record highs.

What is behind this fossil tourism frenzy is Chaoyang City's unique fossil tourism ecosystem. Once a quiet city tucked away in the mountains of western Liaoning Province, a key gateway between China's heartland and its northeast, Chaoyang is fast becoming a national hotspot for fossil-themed tourism.

"The scientific, educational and aesthetic value of fossils has fueled the growth of Chaoyang's tourism industry," said Liu Changhua, a consultant to the geopark. "This unique advantage is attracting visitors from across the country and driving related economic sectors, making fossil-based tourism one of Chaoyang's signature industries."

Although the city spans less than 20,000 square kilometers, over half its land is rich in fossil deposits.

Chaoyang sits at the heart of the Jehol Biota, one of the world's most significant fossil beds, thanks to its Cretaceous-era geography. A microclimate system composed of 16 basins created ideal conditions for ancient life to flourish. Meanwhile, volcanic eruptions and mudslides quickly buried these organisms, preserving them in incredible detail for over 100 million years.

"For paleontologists, fossils are the written records of Earth's history," said Xu Xing, a researcher at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and an academician with the CAS. "The Jehol Biota fossils found in Chaoyang give us critical insight into how today's terrestrial ecosystems originated and evolved."

That scientific treasure trove has helped fuel a distinctive tourism ecosystem, linking museums, science centers and a growing fossil collector market. As Liu Changhua put it, "Fossils may not be born with culture, but through storytelling and study, they gain soul. And that soul is drawing people from across the country."

In 2024, the city received 49.8 million domestic tourist visits, up 111.57 percent year on year, and generated 21.4 billion yuan in tourism revenue, a stunning 51.74 percent jump, local authorities said.

