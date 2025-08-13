China's Zhao and Ding advance to last 16 at Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters

Xinhua) 13:12, August 13, 2025

JEDDAH, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025 completed its round of 32 matches in Jeddah on Tuesday, with World Championship winner Zhao Xintong and fellow Chinese player Ding Junhui advancing to the last 16, while world number one Judd Trump suffered a surprise early exit, ending his title defense hopes.

Making his debut in the tournament, Zhao swept England's Steven Hallworth five-zero in just 55 minutes in the best-of-nine contest, producing breaks of over 90 points in every frame, including a high break of 132 in the second frame.

"I played quite well today, and basically had decent breaks in every frame," Zhao said. "This is my first time playing in Saudi Arabia. For a debut, I think I did pretty well and really enjoyed the stage."

Ding recovered from a slow start against Stephen Maguire, overturning a 1-2 deficit to win four straight frames and seal a 5-2 victory.

"At the beginning, I hadn't yet adapted to the pace of the match, but I gradually found my rhythm and touch after getting a few chances," Ding said.

The Saudi Snooker Masters was inaugurated in 2024, and this year marks Ding's second consecutive appearance.

In an all-Chinese clash, Si Jiahui rallied to beat Wu Yize 5-3 and will face Kyren Wilson for a place in the quarterfinals. Chang Bingyu edged world number 10 Mark Allen 5-4 and will take on Ronnie O'Sullivan next.

Trump, aiming to defend his title, fell 3-5 to world number 68 Oliver Lines, while world number four John Higgins exited after a 4-5 loss to Elliot Slessor.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)