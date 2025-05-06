Home>>
China's Zhao Xintong crowned at Snooker World Championship
LONDON, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhao Xintong became the first Asian player to win the Snooker World Championship after beating veteran Mark Williams 18-12 on Monday.
Zhao, 28, dominated Sunday's first two sessions at 11-6 and improved his advantage to 17-8 after the third session on Monday.
Zhao served out a 20-month ban for breaching betting regulations last September and earned his place at the world championship by winning four qualifiers as an amateur.
