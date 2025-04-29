Ding out, Si through at Snooker World Championship

Xinhua) 10:45, April 29, 2025

LONDON, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese ace Ding Junhui was knocked out of the Snooker World Championship 13-4 by Luca Brecel on Monday while his younger compatriot Si Jiahui reached the quarterfinals for a second time.

Ding, 38, was one frame away from elimination before Monday's final session as he trailed behind the 2023 world champion Brecel 12-4.

The Belgian then needed just 15 minutes and a break of 71 to claim the victory on Monday, setting up a quarterfinal clash with world No.1 Judd Trump.

With 15 ranking titles in his pocket, Ding hasn't been able to win the trophy of the World Championship. This year, he saw off debutant Zak Surety of Germany 10-7 to reach the second round of this prestigious event for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Si went further at the Crucible Theatre after defeating Britain's Ben Woollaston 13-10.

The world No. 13 Si will fight for a semifinal berth against Ronnie O'Sullivan after the seven-time world champion of Britain outplayed China's Pang Junxu 13-4.

