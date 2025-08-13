China issues preliminary ruling on anti-dumping probe into Canadian rapeseed imports

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday announced a preliminary ruling on its anti-dumping probe into imported rapeseed from Canada.

The probe was launched on Sept. 9, 2024.

The ministry made a preliminary decision that rapeseed imports originating in Canada had been dumped, that China's domestic sector had been materially injured, and that there was a causal link between the dumping and the material injury, and therefore decided to impose provisional anti-dumping measures in the form of deposits on those imports.

Starting Thursday, importers of the above-mentioned product should provide deposits to Chinese customs authorities based on a deposit rate of 75.8 percent.

