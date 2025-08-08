Home>>
Fireworks light up Chengdu for World Games 2025
(People's Daily App) 15:59, August 08, 2025
Spectacular fireworks light up the night sky over Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province in Southwest China, during the opening ceremony of the 12th World Games on Thursday night. The World Games 2025 will feature 256 medal events across 60 disciplines in 34 sports, with nearly 4,000 athletes from 116 countries and regions competing from August 7 to 17.
(Video produced by Gong Han and Lu Dong)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World Games Fever + National Fitness Day! Here comes the Sichuan guide to getting your sweat on for American padel enthusiasts!
- Shi, Guo "honored and excited" to be China's flagbearers at The World Games
- IOC president Coventry highlights friendship, joy at World Games opening ceremony
- Chengdu World Games opening ceremony highlights harmony, unity, cultural heritage
- IWGA praises Chengdu for setting new standard in hosting World Games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.