Fireworks light up Chengdu for World Games 2025

(People's Daily App) 15:59, August 08, 2025

Spectacular fireworks light up the night sky over Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province in Southwest China, during the opening ceremony of the 12th World Games on Thursday night. The World Games 2025 will feature 256 medal events across 60 disciplines in 34 sports, with nearly 4,000 athletes from 116 countries and regions competing from August 7 to 17.

(Video produced by Gong Han and Lu Dong)

