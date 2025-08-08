World Games Fever + National Fitness Day! Here comes the Sichuan guide to getting your sweat on for American padel enthusiasts!

August 08, 2025

Today is August 8, the 17th National Fitness Day. The World Games 2025 Chengdu is in full swing.

The entire city is buzzing with a strong enthusiasm for sports — Are you keeping an eye on all the exciting highlights on the field too?

So, if foreigners want to join in and sweat it out themselves in Sichuan, which sports should they pick, where are the most affordable places to lift weights and play ball games, and how can they quickly find sports partners who can communicate in English?

Don't worry! This episode features Karl, an American fitness veteran who has been living in China for 11 years. From failing to find the gym door when he first arrived, to now leading his Chinese and foreign teammates to overwhelm opponents with relentless intensity on the field, Karl has accumulated a wealth of practical knowledge, and today he will reveal it all! Join Karl to unlock sports freedom in Sichuan and immerse yourself in the same passionate atmosphere as the World Games!

(Source: PandaGuide)

