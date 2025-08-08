Chengdu World Games opening ceremony highlights harmony, unity, cultural heritage

Fireworks are seen during the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

CHENGDU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Against the backdrop of Qinhuang Lake and the city skyline, the Chengdu World Games officially opened on Thursday night, welcoming 6,679 athletes and officials from 116 countries and regions.

Themed "Boundless Sports, Countless Wonders", the 90-minute opening ceremony highlighted Chengdu's rich heritage alongside its modern, inclusive, and vibrant spirit, conveying a powerful message of "One World, One Family."

HIGHLIGHT 1: "One family under a roof"

About 10,000 spectators gathered beneath the 430-meter-long "Tianfu Roof," the largest timber structure in Asia. Built using traditional nail-free interlocking wooden joints - an ancient Chinese architectural technique symbolizing harmony - the roof was illuminated with LED screens displaying the Games' logo and the performance.

"The roof reminds us of home-protecting us from rain and storms. We want to tell our guests worldwide that we are one family under a roof," said Hu Xiao, the general director of the opening ceremony.

HIGHLIGHT 2: Fireworks show delivering profound connotations

The night sky was lit up several times by spectacular fireworks displays. When the Games officially opened, the letter "W" illuminated the sky - not only the emblem of the Games, but also symbolizing the "World" and welcoming guests from around the globe.

Later, a "Tree of Friendship" - inspired by relics from Chengdu's Jinsha Site and the dove tree, a living fossil - gradually unfolded in the night sky, bursting into dove-like blossoms representing peace and friendship.

A seal-script characters for "Chengdu," inspired by a bronze ware over 2,000 years old, vibrated the climax.

HIGHLIGHT 3: First-ever TWG cauldron-lighting ceremony

For the first time in the World Games history, a cauldron tower was set on Qinhuang Lake. Two wave-making boats raced across the lake, pulling two water skiers to light the cauldron.

Fountains erupted from the tower as flames blazed at its peak, creating a dramatic interplay of fire and water. Laser projections on a water screen added to the visual spectacle.

"If fire and water can coexist in harmony, then all conflicts in the world can be reconciled," Hu explained.

HIGHLIGHT 4: Children worldwide sing a song of friendship

As the ceremony neared its close, 12 young Chinese singers joined children from the U.S. group OneVoice, Italy's Piccolo Coro dell'Antoniano, Shanghai's Xiuqiuhua (Hydrangea) Choir, the Chengdu City Concert Hall Choir, and the Daliangshan Girls' Choir to form an international children's ensemble.

Together, over 100 children from diverse backgrounds performed the Games' theme song, "Countless Wonders," reflecting the ancient Chinese philosophy of harmony and the universal spirit of sport.

"People are under one roof, and children from different parts of the world sing one song against the backdrop of the 'dove tree.' Through this, we aim to convey the wish of 'One World, One Family,'" Hu noted.

