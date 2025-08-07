Cambodia's dragon boat team to contest at World Games in China
PHNOM PENH, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- A Cambodian dragon boat team has traveled to Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, to take part in The World Games 2025, according to a news release from the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia on Thursday.
Led by Va Kry, deputy secretary general of the Cambodian Canoe and Rowing Federation, the 15-member delegation includes one team leader, two coaches, six male athletes, and six female athletes. The team departed for China on Wednesday to compete in dragon boat races from August 7 to 11, the release said.
Kong Sopheap, assistant coach of the Cambodian national rowing team, said the team will compete against 11 other sides, adding that the World Games marks Cambodia's debut in dragon boat racing on the global stage.
"We are confident that Cambodia will reach the finals and is hopeful of securing a medal at the World Games in China," he said.
Cambodia will compete in six dragon boat racing disciplines, with events covering distances of 200, 500 and 2,000 meters, and featuring crews of either eight or 12 athletes.
