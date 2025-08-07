Shi, Guo to be China's flagbearers at The World Games opening ceremony

Male acrobatic gymnast Shi Jingwei, China's flagbearer at the World Games 2025, receives group interview at Main Media Center (MMC) for the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

CHENGDU, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's flagbearers at The World Games 2025 opening ceremony on Thursday will be Shi Jingwei, a male acrobatic gymnast, and Guo Dan, a female roller sports athlete, the Chinese delegation announced.

Shi, 23, won four gold medals with his teammates at the 29th Acrobatic World Championships in Portugal last year.

Guo, 35, has won various titles in roller sports across World Championships, World Cup and World Games. She also participated in speed skating at the 2018 and 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The 12th World Games runs from August 7 to 17 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, which also hosted the FISU World University Games in 2023.

321 Chinese athletes will take part in these Games.

