World Games Athletes' Village opens in SW China's Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 15:26, August 04, 2025

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2025 shows the exterior of the athletes' apartment in the Athletes' Village for the Chengdu World Games. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

The Athletes' Village for the Chengdu World Games officially opened on Saturday, featuring Zone A and B with comprehensive facilities including dining halls, registration center, athlete service center, medical clinics, traditional Chinese medicine therapy center, gyms, and anti-doping stations, etc.

It provides full-service support for accommodation, dining, contestant service, competition, registration, cultural activities, business and leisure, and logistics.

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2025 shows the exterior of one of the dining halls for athletes and officials. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Athletes come to the Athletes' Village for the Chengdu World Games, Aug. 3, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Athletes come to the Athletes' Village for the Chengdu World Games, Aug. 3, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2025 shows the traditional Chinese medicine therapy center in the Athletes' Village for the Chengdu World Games. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2025 shows the service center for athletes competing in the Chengdu World Games. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

Photo taken on Aug. 3, 2025 shows the franchised store in the Athletes' Village for the Chengdu World Games. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

