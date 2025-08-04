Main Media Center for Chengdu World Games opens

Xinhua) 15:18, August 04, 2025

CHENGDU, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Main Media Center (MMC) for the World Games 2025 Chengdu opened Monday, set to serve about 200 media organizations and nearly 2,000 media representatives from around the world.

As a transportation transfer hub, the MMC will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the Games.

"We will extend the service hours as needed to accommodate special events," said Liu Yue, media operations manager with the MMC.

There are worktables in the Media Work Room for 120 journalists and photographers, with standard network access and power supply, along with full wireless coverage and printing services. Media staff can also access the Online News Center to follow competition details or watch live broadcasts on a large LED screen.

Nearby are 112 lockers for storing professional camera equipment. On-demand maintenance, cleaning and loan services will be available.

The Press Conference Room seats 100 and will host press conferences during the Games concerning pre-event updates, event operations, competition organization, marketing and cultural activities, and post-event reviews. Officials from the Executive Committee and the International World Games Association, along with athlete delegates, will be invited to attend.

In the Media Lounge, a robotic coffee machine will serve free coffee daily, with users able to choose custom latte art featuring the Games slogan and mascots: a giant panda and a golden snub-nosed monkey.

Located near the MMC, the International Broadcast Center covers 4,300 square meters and will provide technical support to ensure the smooth delivery of broadcast signals to audiences worldwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)