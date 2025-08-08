IOC president Coventry highlights friendship, joy at World Games opening ceremony

Xinhua) 10:12, August 08, 2025

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry delivers a speech via video during the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

CHENGDU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry encouraged participants to cherish friendship, celebrate diversity, and enjoy the moment as she delivered a video message at the opening ceremony of The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, welcoming nearly 4,000 athletes from around the globe.

Speaking to athletes, officials and fans gathered in the southwestern Chinese city, Coventry highlighted how athletes embody the unifying power of sport across cultures and boundaries and expressed her wish to be present with them that evening.

Coventry, a seven-time Olympic medalist and one of Africa's most successful Olympians, became IOC president in 2025. Her remarks underscored the Olympic movement's commitment to inclusion, joy and excellence in sport.

"In celebration of your dedication, passion and pursuit of excellence," she said. "But never forget that sport is also about joy, so try to enjoy your moment."

Coventry praised the hosts for their "professionalism and hospitality as usual, seamless organization and legendary Chinese efficiency," and thanked the Chinese Olympic Committee, national and local authorities, and the people of Chengdu for their strong support.

She added, "To the people of Chengdu and the volunteers, remember to enjoy the moment and be proud of everything you are doing to support these Games."

Held every four years, The World Games feature a wide range of non-Olympic sports. This year's edition in Chengdu brings together 6,679 athletes and officials from 116 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse gathering in the event's history.

Coventry commended the International World Games Association (IWGA) for promoting "an athlete-focused sporting platform" and contributing to the broader Olympic movement.

"To all of the athletes," she concluded, "give it your best, enjoy the moment and make these memorable and a successful Games - for you, for the fans and for the organizers."

Fireworks are seen during the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

The flag of the International Olympic Committee, the flag of the International World Games Association, the Chinese national flag and the flag of the Organising Committee of the World Games 2025 Chengdu (R to L) are seen during the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows the general view of the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A countdown clock is seen in Tianfu Square as the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 begin in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows the night view of the twin towers and Jiaozi Ring pedestrian bridge in Chengdu Financial City area on the day of the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

