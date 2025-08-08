Shi, Guo "honored and excited" to be China's flagbearers at The World Games

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin attends the opening ceremony of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

CHENGDU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Acrobatic gymnast Shi Jingwei and roller sports star Guo Dan shared their excitement after leading Team China into Thursday's Chengdu 2025 World Games opening ceremony as flagbearers.

"I was so excited when I was told I'd be one of the flagbearers for Team China. I hope to showcase the vitality of the younger generation of Chinese athletes," said the 23-year-old Shi, winner of four golds at last year's World Championships.

Recalling the moment vividly, he added: "Now our focus is achieving gold right here in Chengdu." Shi will compete in the men's group event this Sunday.

Guo, a champion across World Championships, World Cup, and World Games, also represented China in speed skating at the 2018 and 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Comparing her return to the World Games stage after 12 years, Guo noted: "Winning in Colombia was incredibly tough. Competing at home now, I feel more relaxed and ready to show my best in Chengdu."

Reflecting on her flagbearer role, she emphasized: "It's a tremendous honor. I aim to pass the spirit of perseverance to younger athletes."

Guo also highlighted the Games' significance: "The World Games perfectly complements the Olympics. I'm honored to have taken part in both events and hope more people can discover and appreciate niche sports through the World Games."

China fields its largest-ever delegation at the 12th World Games, which will run through August 17. This marks the first time that the Chinese mainland hosts the World Games.

