SCO youth converge in cultural exchange fest
Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries perform during the Kaleidoscope Cultural Bazaar in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
TIANJIN, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of young students from SCO countries gathered at the event to experience cultural diversity through showcases and performances.
Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries try shadow puppet show during the Kaleidoscope Cultural Bazaar in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries perform during the Kaleidoscope Cultural Bazaar in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries try on Beijing Opera costumes during the Kaleidoscope Cultural Bazaar in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries watch a performance of Chinese traditional martial art during the Kaleidoscope Cultural Bazaar in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries try Chinese calligraphy during the Kaleidoscope Cultural Bazaar in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries try Chinese stone rubbing art during the Kaleidoscope Cultural Bazaar in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Young students from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries make lanterns during the Kaleidoscope Cultural Bazaar in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
