Participants of SCO Media and Think Tank Summit visit Henan

Xinhua) 10:45, July 28, 2025

A participant of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit poses for photos at a tractor manufacturer in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is held in Zhengzhou from July 23 to 27. Participants are invited to visit various locations in Henan during the summit. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit watch a performance of traditional Chinese musical instruments in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is held in Zhengzhou from July 23 to 27. Participants are invited to visit various locations in Henan during the summit. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic spot in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is held in Zhengzhou from July 23 to 27. Participants are invited to visit various locations in Henan during the summit. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A participant of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit poses for photos at a street in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is held in Zhengzhou from July 23 to 27. Participants are invited to visit various locations in Henan during the summit. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit watch a performance at a scenic spot in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is held in Zhengzhou from July 23 to 27. Participants are invited to visit various locations in Henan during the summit. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A participant of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit visits a factory in Linzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is held in Zhengzhou from July 23 to 27. Participants are invited to visit various locations in Henan during the summit. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit learn about rubbing at Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is held in Zhengzhou from July 23 to 27. Participants are invited to visit various locations in Henan during the summit. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

A participant of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit tries traditional Chinese musical instrument, in Lankao County, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is held in Zhengzhou from July 23 to 27. Participants are invited to visit various locations in Henan during the summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit visit the Kaifeng Museum in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is held in Zhengzhou from July 23 to 27. Participants are invited to visit various locations in Henan during the summit. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit visit Hongqi Canal Museum in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. The SCO Media and Think Tank Summit is held in Zhengzhou from July 23 to 27. Participants are invited to visit various locations in Henan during the summit. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

