Interview: Closer SCO media-think tank ties key to tackling common challenges, says media executive

10:31, July 26, 2025 By Liu Bowei, Zhao Zhiqing ( Xinhua

ZHENGZHOU, China, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation between think tanks and media is essential to finding solutions and contributing ideas and proposals that can help shape the agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a senior media executive said Thursday.

Dmitrii Gornostaev, deputy editor-in-chief of Russia's Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, made the remarks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit, being held here from July 23 to 27.

The summit provides an opportunity for experts to engage directly on common challenges, as they exchange views, debate alternative approaches, and offer interesting ideas, rather than just listening to speeches, Gornostaev said.

"Without openly acknowledging and discussing these issues, it is impossible to resolve them or move forward," he said, noting that "the SCO, of course, holds enormous potential for further development."

During an intermission at the Experts Forum, which was held as one of the parallel sessions of the summit, Gornostaev noted that it is particularly valuable that the experts show willingness to address not only the SCO's achievements but also its challenges.

Gornostaev recalled experts raising key issues at the forum, such as the need for greater unity on major global political matters. While confronting problems may not always be pleasant, it is essential that "forums like this play a key role in identifying potential solutions," he said.

He also highlighted the responsibility of media and think tanks, saying they should "promptly inform the public about the issues under discussion within the SCO, its development progress and the challenges it faces."

On media and think tank cooperation within the SCO, Gornostaev said the forum itself is a clear sign of progress, while "we could do more joint projects and hold such events more frequently."

"I believe that if experts are given more opportunities to exchange ideas and convey their perspectives to respective ministries and policy institutions, it will greatly enhance mutual understanding at the state level," he said.

"And of course, we are fully committed to supporting this process by continuing to host such forums and helping bring our nations even closer together," he added.

