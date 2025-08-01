China to work with all member states to complete preparations in final phase for SCO Tianjin summit: spokesperson

August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China will work with all the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to complete the preparations in the final phase for the SCO Tianjin summit, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here on Thursday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to introduce the work China has done as SCO rotating chair and the preparations that have been made for the SCO Tianjin summit.

Guo said since China took over the SCO rotating chairmanship in July last year, China has acted on the slogan "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move," and made solid progress in work as the SCO chair.

He summarized the positive progress and outcomes China achieved from three aspects.

First, cooperation in all sectors has been deepened. China has hosted over 100 events as the SCO chair, and nearly half are institutional events, covering multiple areas such as politics, security, military, economy and trade, investment, energy, education, connectivity, technological innovation, green industry, digital economy and people-to-people exchanges. These events helped SCO countries increase solidarity and mutual trust, enhanced mutual learning and achieved mutually beneficial and win-win results.

Second, the mechanisms of the organization have been improved. China has worked with all member states to advance reform and innovation in various aspects such as the deliberation mechanism, cooperation pattern and permanent bodies, to ensure smoother and more efficient operation of the organization. Parties are accelerating the consultations regarding the establishment of a comprehensive center for dealing with security threats and challenges, an information security center, a center for fighting transnational organized crime and a counternarcotics center, to strengthen cooperation on law enforcement and security and to build a new paradigm for regional security cooperation.

Third, stronger commitment was made to the "Shanghai Spirit." The SCO has spoken up to uphold justice on major international and regional issues, firmly upheld the multilateral trading system and strongly condemned the abuse of armed force, sending a strong message of the SCO for safeguarding peace and justice. China, together with SCO member states, has actively carried out exchanges and dialogues among political parties, media and think tanks, giving people a better understanding of the "Shanghai Spirit" and bringing the big family of the SCO closer.

Guo said that one month later, the SCO summit will be held in China's Tianjin, adding that leaders of over 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations will gather together for the summit.

"This will be the largest summit since the establishment of the SCO, and the culmination of China's work as the SCO chair," the spokesperson said.

Noting that the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting held not long ago has made full political preparations for this summit, Guo said China will work with all member states to complete the preparations in the final phase, accumulate positive outcomes in areas such as security, development, livelihood and mechanisms, to hold a friendly and united summit with fruitful results.

Guo said the Tianjin summit will guide the SCO to enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring more solidarity, coordination, vitality and contribution, and build a closer SCO community with a shared future.

