Explainer: Why global observers deem Shanghai Spirit important in a fractured world

July 26, 2025, Xinhua

ZHENGZHOU, China, July 26 (Xinhua) -- As global geopolitical tensions rise and international trust erodes, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its guiding philosophy -- the Shanghai Spirit -- offer a compelling alternative rooted in cooperation, mutual respect and shared development.

At the ongoing SCO Media and Think Tank Summit in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, over 400 participants from 156 leading media outlets, think tanks and international institutions are examining how this framework has united countries with vastly different systems and interests, serving as both a regional and global cooperation model.

SHANGHAI SPIRIT: MORE RELEVANT THAN EVER

At the heart of the SCO lies the Shanghai Spirit, emphasizing mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and pursuit of common development. Amid rising global mistrust, this inclusive philosophy enables the bloc to bridge divides and maintain cross-regional cooperation.

Firdavs Jalil Odinazoda, first vice-rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Tajikistan, said the spirit offers a unifying framework at a time of global instability, calling it "a new model of international cooperation rooted in mutual trust and equality."

"Advancing this spirit is key to building a truly harmonious global community," he said, on behalf of Rector Davron Safarov.

While others draw lines, the SCO draws partners. Shanghai Spirit is a philosophy that makes cooperation possible where others falter. Since its founding in Shanghai in 2001, the SCO has expanded from six to 10 full members, two observer states and 14 dialogue partners.

Kin Phea, director general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, said the SCO offers "a compelling alternative to zero-sum thinking," emphasizing "listening over dictating, solidarity over supremacy, and shared growth over isolated gains."

Leela Mani Paudyal, former Nepalese ambassador to China, noted that unilateralism and hegemonism are exacerbating instability, while the SCO represents a stabilizing force anchored in cooperation and collective development.

"That's why organizations like the SCO and its principles are more relevant than ever," he told Xinhua on the sidelines of the summit, describing the group as a platform for building a peaceful, inclusive and multilateral global order, which is "more secure, prosperous, participatory, and ultimately more sustainable."

WORKABLE MODEL IN TURBULENT TIMES

In the face of global economic headwinds, participants agreed that cooperation is essential. Over the years, the SCO has demonstrated that its guiding principles not only provide a solid and workable foundation for sustained cooperation but also underpin growing trade, infrastructure partnerships, and food and energy coordination among diverse nations.

As Phea put it, "The principles of the SCO are not new, nor are they utopian," which, he said, are "both the bedrock and the beacon of our cooperation."

Over the past two decades, cooperation among SCO member states has deepened, leading to steady trade growth, joint infrastructure projects, and coordinated action in food and energy security. Dmitrii Gornostaev, deputy editor-in-chief of Russia's Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, said that the bloc is becoming a vital force not only for regional stability but also for tackling global development challenges.

Purnima Anand, chairperson of the BRICS International Forum, said the SCO "stands as a shining example of regional unity and shared purpose in an increasingly interconnected world," enabling countries to strengthen economic ties, cultural bonds and security cooperation.

Sabit Maldybayev, editor-in-chief of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, said that SCO trade volumes continue to grow steadily. "Most importantly, the SCO is not aimed against any party -- it serves all," he told Xinhua.

REBUILDING GLOBAL TRUST

Experts at the summit agreed that a deepening global trust deficit lies at the root of many current challenges. In this context, many viewed the Shanghai Spirit, featuring mutual trust, as a timely response to mounting international anxieties.

"If you look at the turbulence in today's world, many conflicts arise from a lack of trust and mutual respect. Once trust and respect are restored, cooperation between nations will naturally improve. That's why the Shanghai Spirit is so important -- it fosters a more stable and peaceful global order," Kabuljon Sabirov, director of the Centre for Public Diplomacy of the SCO in Uzbekistan, told Xinhua.

On many occasions during the summit, the role of media and think tanks in rebuilding trust and promoting understanding was highlighted.

The media is "not just a mirror of society, but a platform to foster understanding between nations," said Kazybek Kochkonov, advisor to the SCO Secretariat. In an era of instant information, strengthening media cooperation is a key priority, he added.

Ahmed Moustafa, director of the Asia Center for Studies and Translation in Egypt, offered a similar view. He said media and think tanks must work together to correct distorted portrayals of emerging countries and explain frameworks like the SCO more accurately.

To put these ideas into action, experts recommended organizing more forums and workshops to connect journalists and media professionals across SCO countries and dialogue partners.

"I believe that if experts are given more opportunities to exchange ideas and convey their perspectives to respective ministries and policy institutions, it will greatly enhance mutual understanding at the state level," Gornostaev from Rossiya Segodnya Media Group told Xinhua.

Such exchanges, experts said, not only enhance mutual understanding and contribute solutions to regional challenges, but also foster a broader spirit of dialogue and cooperation, one that resonates beyond the SCO and helps shape a more inclusive global discourse.

"By facilitating open dialogue, promoting cultural understanding, and presenting diverse perspectives, we can counter misinformation and build stronger bonds," said Ros Thansan, secretary of the Cambodian State Ministry of Information. "It is through these sustained exchanges that we can truly contribute to prosperity and development, and create a new chapter of civilizations in harmony."

