Source area of Yellow River offers picturesque views of braided streams and lush greenery

People's Daily Online) 15:58, August 01, 2025

Photo shows braided streams at Dari Yellow River National Wetland Park located at the source area of the Yellow River, in Dari county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

The Dari Yellow River National Wetland Park, located at the source area of the Yellow River, in Dari county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, is offering vibrant, magnificent views of interlacing streams, rolling grasslands and rugged mountains.

Located in the southeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the wetland park stretches across 6,873 hectares. It includes approximately 20.1 kilometers of the Yellow River and 82 kilometers of its tributary, the Dari River.

Braided streams—sometimes merging, sometimes splitting—form a striking water system that meanders through this highland sanctuary.

In recent years, local authorities have strengthened the regulation of development activities and actively carried out wetland restoration projects, effectively improving the local ecological environment.

Yaks forage in the alpine pastures of the Yellow River valley in Dari county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Herds of yaks roam the Yellow River valley in Dari county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

The Yellow River flows onward at the Dari Yellow River National Wetland Park, located at the source area of the Yellow River, in Dari county, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

