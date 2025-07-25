Jade ribbon meets red peaks: Qinghai's UNESCO Yellow River wonder

(People's Daily App) 14:33, July 25, 2025

Located in Northwest China's Qinghai Province, the Kanbula UNESCO Global Geopark offers a breathtaking sight after rain. The Yellow River, resembling a shimmering jade ribbon, winds its way through the Danxia peaks, creating a unique landscape. Known as the "mother river" of the Chinese nation, the Yellow River is the second-longest river in China, spanning 5,464 kilometers. It supplies water to 12 percent of China's population across more than 50 cities and irrigates 17 percent of the country's arable land.

(Produced by Cao Jiwei, Yan Qiaoxiu, Zhou Yangcan and Wang Ruofan)

