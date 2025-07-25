Jade ribbon meets red peaks: Qinghai's UNESCO Yellow River wonder
(People's Daily App) 14:33, July 25, 2025
Located in Northwest China's Qinghai Province, the Kanbula UNESCO Global Geopark offers a breathtaking sight after rain. The Yellow River, resembling a shimmering jade ribbon, winds its way through the Danxia peaks, creating a unique landscape. Known as the "mother river" of the Chinese nation, the Yellow River is the second-longest river in China, spanning 5,464 kilometers. It supplies water to 12 percent of China's population across more than 50 cities and irrigates 17 percent of the country's arable land.
