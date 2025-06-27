Chinese policy bank issues loans for conservation of Yangtze, Yellow rivers

Xinhua) 13:15, June 27, 2025

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The Agricultural Development Bank of China on Thursday said that it has issued loans totaling approximately 2.7 trillion yuan (about 377 billion U.S. dollars) for the conservation of the Yangtze and Yellow rivers since 2021.

Specifically, the policy bank has allocated 2.09 trillion yuan for the protection of the Yangtze River and 605.2 billion yuan for the Yellow River. These loans have supported ecological conservation efforts for China's two major rivers significantly, the bank said.

While scaling up loan support for the conservation of the two rivers, the policy bank will focus on key areas such as water security, transport infrastructure, rural revitalization and food security, it said.

Known as China's "mother rivers," the Yangtze River and the Yellow River are the country's largest and second-largest rivers, respectively. Both river basins are cradles of the Chinese civilization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)