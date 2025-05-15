China uses bionic robotic fish in Yangtze River protection

Global Times) 14:05, May 15, 2025

Picture of the bionic robotic fish (Photo/Changjiang Daily)

China has deployed a bionic robotic fish that can swim like a real fish to support Yangtze River protection; it can help collect ecological data, providing key support for water environment governance.

The robotic fish was developed by Wuhan University and exhibited at the World Digital Education Conference held in Central China's Wuhan from May 14 to 16.

The bionic robotic fish swims with a motion almost identical to that of a real fish. Upon close observation, a small shiny patch on its head can be seen — an obstacle avoidance sensor, the Changjiang Daily reported.

Wuhan University revealed that the bionic robotic fish measures 53 centimeters in length, with a design that mimics a real fish. Its body includes two joints in the head and tail, enabling it to simulate the swimming posture of fish. Equipped with LED lights on its surface, it can display dynamic light and shadow effects in water. It also features obstacle sensors and AI learning capabilities, allowing it to detect and avoid underwater obstacles.

According to reports, the robotic fish is an "intelligent underwater robot" using bionic principles, demonstrating the integration of interdisciplinary innovation and engineering practice. Its core technology lies in simulating fish movement mechanisms to achieve efficient swimming, with potential applications in underwater exploration, water quality monitoring, and ecological protection.

