China launches scientific expedition to glacial headwaters of Yellow River

Xinhua) 09:24, May 15, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a glacier on Mount Anyemaqen in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Jie)

XINING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A scientific expedition to Mount Anyemaqen, a critical water conservation area at the headwaters of the Yellow River, was launched Tuesday in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, as part of the country's broader efforts to protect its second-longest river.

Researchers will monitor changes in glaciers, permafrost and water resources to better understand the region's response to climate change. The findings are expected to guide long-term ecological protection and restoration strategies, according to the organizers of the expedition.

Located in the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Mount Anyemaqen is the largest snow-capped mountain in the Yellow River source area. The mountain is home to more than 40 glaciers, key components of the cryosphere and sensitive indicators of climate change.

With more than 100 square kilometers of glacial coverage, the area plays a vital role in maintaining water levels in source lakes that feed the Yellow River.

"With global warming, the glaciers of Mount Anyemaqen are experiencing profound changes," said Hou Guangliang, a professor at Qinghai Normal University's school of geographical sciences. "We're seeing declining glacier surface elevations, rapidly retreating glacier tongues and more frequent ice avalanches."

Experts say the research will support China's broader efforts to safeguard water security and biodiversity in the Yellow River basin amid global changes.

The mission is being led by the Sanjiangyuan Ecological Protection Foundation, the Three-River-Source National Park administration, and Qinghai Normal University.

The Yellow River, measuring 5,464 km in length, originates in Qinghai Province and flows through Sichuan, Gansu, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi and Henan, before passing through Shandong in east China and emptying into the Bohai Sea.

