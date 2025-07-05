Home>>
Sanmenxia Reservoir increases water discharge to clear up sediment in Yellow River
(Xinhua) 09:29, July 05, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows a view of the Sanmenxia Reservoir in central China's Henan Province. The reservoir on Friday increased water discharge at a volume of 2,800 cubic meters per second to clear up the sediment in the Yellow River. (Photo by Du Jie/Xinhua)
People watch the water and sediment regulating operation at Sanmenxia Reservoir in central China's Henan Province, July 4, 2025. The reservoir on Friday increased water discharge at a volume of 2,800 cubic meters per second to clear up the sediment in the Yellow River. (Photo by Du Jie/Xinhua)
