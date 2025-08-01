Comprehensive transportation network boosts development in Xizang

This aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows the high-grade highway from Lhasa to Nyingchi in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

LHASA, July 31 (Xinhua) -- From 2012 to 2024, Xizang has completed a total investment of 401.925 billion yuan (about 55.86 billion U.S. dollars) in fixed assets in highway transportation, and the total highway mileage has increased from 65,200 kilometers in 2012 to 124,900 kilometers by the end of 2024.

A comprehensive transportation network centered on Lhasa and radiating to Xigaze, Shannan, Nyingchi and Nagqu has been established, which promotes economic and social development and benefits people of all ethnic groups.

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows the high-grade highway from Lhasa to Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2025 shows the high-grade highway from Lhasa to Zedang in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2021 shows the high-grade highway from Lhasa to Nagqu in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

