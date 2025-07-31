China deeply concerned over humanitarian disaster of people in Gaza: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:05, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China was deeply concerned over the humanitarian disaster of the people in Gaza, calling on relevant parties, especially Israel, to immediately stop military operations in Gaza and prevent a humanitarian crisis on a larger scale, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.

It was reported that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has been highly concerned in the international community. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed the possibility of recognizing a Palestinian state in the UN General Assembly. Meanwhile, it was reported that the Israeli Security Cabinet still considers a full military occupation of the Gaza Strip, and a siege on cities where Hamas is active.

In response, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news briefing that China closely follows the current situation in Gaza, and opposes Israel escalating military operations in the region.

"We're deeply concerned over the humanitarian disaster of the people in Gaza. It has been 21 months since the latest conflict broke out, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza has never been so severe," Guo said.

The World Health Organization said in a recent statement that among 74 malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza this year, there have been 63 this month, including 25 children, he said, adding that this is the latest evidence of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

"We call on relevant parties, especially Israel, to immediately stop military operations in Gaza, lift the blockade and siege on Gaza, fully resume the access of humanitarian supplies, and prevent a humanitarian crisis on a larger scale," he said.

Noting that the Palestinian question is at the heart of the Middle East issue, Guo said the two-State solution is the only way out of the Palestinian question, and China firmly supports the Palestinian people in establishing the independent State of Palestine.

"We stand ready to continue to work with the international community to end the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible, ease the humanitarian crisis, implement the two-State solution, and ultimately realize the comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question," he said.

