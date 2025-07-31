Commentary: Don't let peace in Gaza become a castle in the air

CAIRO, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 60,000, with 140,000 injured, Gaza's health authorities said in a statement on Tuesday. Among the deceased, children and women accounted for nearly half.

From one to 60,000, behind the constantly rising bloody figure of fatalities, are the lives lost one after another, including innocent children, hardworking parents and vigorous young people, a truly heart-wrenching reality.

Since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, following Hamas's attack on Israel that claimed roughly 1,200 lives, Gaza has almost become a living nightmare: 90 percent of the population has been displaced, supplies are now extremely scarce, and prices continue to soar. Even receiving humanitarian aid has become a risky endeavor, resulting in more deaths.

Gaza has become "a death trap" according to Jonathan Whittall, acting director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"Nearly one person in three is not eating for days. Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment," the United Nations World Food Programme said in a statement.

Ending hostilities must be urgently prioritized, with the utmost importance placed on guaranteeing the safety of civilians. Dialogue and negotiation are essential, while the international community's efforts in peacemaking are indispensable. China's four propositions on the perilous situation in the Middle East have been widely recognized by the international community and represent a fundamental path to resolving the current conflict between Israel and Palestine.

All countries worldwide are in this together. To resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the essential step is for the involved parties to move beyond their fixation on "eliminating the opponent" and genuinely embrace the "two-state solution."

As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed at the High-Level International Conference on the UN Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution held Monday, the two-state solution is the only viable path to a just, lasting peace. If Palestine and Israel remain inclusive and strive for harmonious coexistence, peace will come.

The international community should extend a helping hand and prevent greater tragedies from happening in Gaza. After Israel agreed to partially lift the blockade on Gaza a few days ago, many countries quickly provided assistance to the Gaza Strip by transporting and airdropping food and medicines.

However, this is far from enough. In the short term, to effectively stop the ongoing deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, all parties should support the United Nations in assisting in a way that conforms to humanitarian principles. Israel is obligated to offer security guarantees and facilitate the entry and dispersion of aid. In the long run, only by achieving true peace can the people on this land resume their everyday lives.

The world cannot look away. Every day that passes without action deepens the suffering. The top priority is to end the violence, alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and restore a sense of dignity and hope to the people in Gaza.

