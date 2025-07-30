Trending in China | Fire tiger performance

(People's Daily App) 16:05, July 30, 2025

The fire tiger performance is a dynamic Chinese folk dance that is deeply rooted in festive and ritual traditions. Dancers maneuver a tiger-shaped frame adorned with fireworks and firecrackers, which ignite in brilliant sparks as the tiger leaps and prowls. This spectacular display symbolizes the warding off of evil and the inviting of prosperity. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the fire tiger dance highlights the cultural richness of southern China's folk celebrations.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Wu Shuyi)

