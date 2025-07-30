Number of valid Chinese ordinary passports surpasses 160 million: NIA

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The number of valid ordinary passports held by Chinese citizens has surpassed 160 million, an immigration official announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Xiong Shuren, an official with China's National Immigration Administration (NIA), also revealed that over 300 million entry and exit documents have been issued to Chinese citizens during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Currently, holders of Chinese passports can enter over 90 countries and regions visa-free or with a visa on arrival, Xiong said.

According to international consulting agency rankings, the global mobility score of the Chinese passport has risen from the 72nd place in 2021 to the 60th, Xiong added.

The NIA will continue working to further streamline the application process for entry and exit documents, so as to facilitate overseas travel for Chinese citizens.

