China, U.S. trade talks in-depth, candid, constructive, says China int'l trade representative

STOCKHOLM, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The trade and economic teams of China and the United States held in-depth, candid and constructive exchanges over important topics of mutual interest, a senior Chinese official said here on Tuesday.

Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice minister of commerce, made the remarks when briefing the press following the new round of economic and trade talks in Stockholm.

The two sides will continue pushing for the continued extension of the pause on 24 percent of reciprocal tariffs of the U.S. side, as well as counter measures of the Chinese side, said Li.

Both sides are fully aware of the importance of safeguarding a stable and sound China-U.S. economic ties, Li said, adding that the two sides held candid exchanges over each other's major trade and economic concerns.

Over the past day and a half, the two sides reviewed the implementation of the Geneva and London consensuses and gave full affirmation to the progress made, Li said.

The Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams will maintain close communication, conduct timely exchanges on trade and economic issues, and continue to promote the stable and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations, Li said.

