Upholding sincerity, principles to advance China-U.S. economic, trade relations

A new round of economic and trade talks between China and the United States is currently underway in Sweden. This follows the significant consensus reached during the Geneva talks and the establishment of the London Framework during the London meeting. Once again, the two sides are holding face-to-face consultations on economic and trade issues.

At a time when the global economy is facing uncertainties, the international community expects both China and the U.S. to make good use of existing consultation mechanisms, take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and jointly steer bilateral economic and trade relations toward the right path, which is essential for resolving differences through equal dialogue and consultation.

The Chinese delegation came to Sweden with sincerity. Despite vicissitudes in China-U.S. economic and trade relations in recent years, China has consistently maintained a constructive approach and remained committed to resolving issues through equal dialogue and consultation.

Amid the current round of economic and trade frictions, China has never closed the door to negotiation while firmly safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests. From Geneva to London, China has demonstrated sincerity, advancing the talks with tangible efforts and implementing the consensus with concrete actions. These moves have bolstered confidence that differences can be resolved through equal dialogue.

During the current talks in Sweden, China remains committed to working with the U.S. toward tangible outcomes. This commitment stems from a deep understanding of the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, as well as a clear recognition of the unique global responsibilities shared by both countries.

Differences between countries are inevitable; the key lies in how they are addressed. Dialogue and consultation provide not only a more efficient path forward, but also serve to forestall unnecessary costs. China's development interests must not be compromised. The two sides should explore possible solutions through dialogue based on mutual respect. Upholding the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation in economic and trade consultations aligns with the expectations of both peoples and the wider international community.

Sincerity, however, does not imply compromising on principles. Consultations have bottom lines, and cooperation must be grounded in clear principles. Any dialogue must be conducted based on mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit.

What China seeks to safeguard is not only its own legitimate rights and interests, but also international fairness and justice. China's development achievements are the result of the hard work of the Chinese people, not bestowed by others, nor achieved at the expense of other countries. These achievements must not be undermined, and China's right to development cannot be denied.

In the face of U.S. tariff blackmail, investment restrictions, and technological blockades, China's determination to defend its legitimate rights and interests remains unwavering, and its capabilities are evident to all.

The recently released mid-year economic data for 2025 demonstrate that, despite sharp changes in the international landscape and growing external pressure, the Chinese economy has maintained strong resilience and vitality. In the first half of the year, China's GDP grew 5.3 percent year on year, an increase of 0.3 percentage points over both the same period last year and the full-year growth rate for 2024. Total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms reached 21.79 trillion yuan ($3.03 trillion), up 2.9 percent year on year. These figures underscore China's ability to withstand pressure and sustain stable growth.

Looking ahead, regardless of how the external environment evolves, China has full confidence in its capacity to maintain steady and positive economic momentum, advance high-quality development, and continue contributing stability and certainty to the world economy.

China is keenly aware of the long-term and complex nature of these negotiations. It recognizes that the trade frictions unilaterally initiated by the U.S. are not merely about short-term interests, but fundamentally challenge the rules that underpin the international economic and trade order.

China firmly opposes any acts of unilateralism and protectionism, which threaten to undermine the multilateral trading system. This position is taken not only to protect its own interests, but also to uphold the institutional foundation for global development.

An increasing number of insightful voices in the international community have observed that no country can remain unscathed in the face of economic coercion. Only by firmly upholding principled positions can countries truly protect their legitimate interests in negotiations. Should foundational principles be breached, coercion will invariably escalate and ultimately imperil all countries.

Turbulent seas demand steady and united navigation. All parties should work together to safeguard the rules-based multilateral trading system and foster an open, inclusive, and non-discriminatory global trade environment. Both history and reality have repeatedly proven that dialogue and cooperation are the only viable way to resolve economic and trade disputes, while threats and coercion lead nowhere.

With utmost sincerity and firm adherence to principles, China stands ready to work with the U.S., leveraging this round of economic and trade talks in Sweden as an opportunity to build more consensus, enhance mutual trust, reduce misjudgments, and deepen cooperation. Together, the two sides can inject stronger positive momentum into their respective development and the stability and prosperity of the global economy.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

