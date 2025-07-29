New round of China-U.S. trade talks starts in Sweden
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent prior to a new round of China-U.S. economic and trade talks in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
STOCKHOLM, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened here on Monday for a new round of economic and trade talks.
This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows the Rosenbad building in Stockholm, Sweden. The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened here on Monday for a new round of economic and trade talks. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows the Rosenbad building in Stockholm, Sweden. The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened here on Monday for a new round of economic and trade talks. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
Photos
