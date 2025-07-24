Home>>
China Buzz: From notes to friendship, China-U.S. choirs in tune
By Wu Chaolan, Chang Sha (People's Daily Online) 08:57, July 24, 2025
As part of the 2025 Bond with Kuliang China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, young choir members from China and the United States came together in Beijing to share music, laughter, and friendship.
A lighthearted performance by students from Beijing University of Technology sparked warm applause from their American peers, highlighting how music can transcend language and cultural barriers.
Through joint rehearsals, stage performances, and heartfelt exchanges, the event served as a platform to deepen mutual understanding and foster people-to-people connections between the two countries.
Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)
Photos
