China urges U.S. to remove more trade restrictions following Nvidia chip nod
(Xinhua) 15:11, July 18, 2025
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China believes that the United States should abandon zero-sum thinking and continue to remove a series of unreasonable economic and trade restriction measures against China, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.
China has noticed that the United States has recently taken the initiative to announce the approval of sales of Nvidia H20 chips to China, said a spokesperson for the ministry in response to a media inquiry.
