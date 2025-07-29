China urges U.S. to stop targeting Chinese students, scholars: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:08, July 29, 2025

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday called on the United States to stop politically motivated and discriminatory law enforcement against Chinese students and scholars in the United States.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing after another Chinese scholar had been unreasonably detained by U.S. law enforcement authorities.

For some time, the United States has been overstretching the concept of national security, repeatedly harassing, interrogating, and even arresting and prosecuting multiple Chinese students and researchers on unfounded charges, Guo said.

"This has severely undermined the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students and scholars, significantly disrupted people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States, particularly in educational cooperation, and ultimately damaged the U.S. own image and international reputation," Guo added.

China urges the United States to stop engaging in "presumption of guilt" and political manipulation, Guo said, calling on the U.S. side to back its words with concrete actions in genuinely welcoming Chinese students to study in the country.

"China will resolutely safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese students and scholars abroad, and also reminds those studying in the United States to remain vigilant about potential risks," the spokesperson said.

