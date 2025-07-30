Chinese vice premier urges stronger China-U.S. cooperation, less misunderstanding

Xinhua) 08:08, July 30, 2025

STOCKHOLM, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The United States should work with China to continue to enhance consensus, reduce misunderstandings, strengthen cooperation, further deepen dialogue and consultations, and strive for more win-win outcomes, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said here on Tuesday.

A stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. economic and trade relationship serves not only the two countries' respective development goals but also contributes to global economic growth and stability, He said.

He made the remarks during the new round of China-U.S. economic and trade talks in Stockholm from Monday to Tuesday with U.S. lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

During the economic and trade talks, the two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive discussions on China-U.S. economic and trade relations, macroeconomic policies, and other trade and economic issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also reviewed and affirmed the implementation of the consensus reached in the economic and trade talks in Geneva and the framework agreed on in London talks.

Based on the meeting consensus, both sides will continue pushing for the continued extension by 90 days of the pause on 24 percent of reciprocal tariffs of the U.S. side, as well as counter measures of the Chinese side.

The economic and trade teams of China and the United States should take the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone call on June 5 as a guide, uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, respect each other's concerns, further consolidate consensus and deepen mutual trust, the Chinese vice premier said.

China's position on China-U.S. economic and trade affairs is consistent, and the essence of China-U.S. economic and trade relations lies in mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, He said.

Noting that the two sides share extensive common interests and a broad space for cooperation in the economy and trade areas, He said that cooperation between China and the United States benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both sides.

He urged both sides to continue adhering to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks, and make full use of the role of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism.

The U.S. side said that a stable U.S.-China economic and trade relationship is of great significance to the economies of both countries and the world at large.

It added that the United States stands ready to work with the Chinese side to continue to resolve differences in the economic and trade field through the consultation mechanism, promote more outcomes from the talks, and further stabilize bilateral economic and trade relations.

