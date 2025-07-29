Heavy rains disrupt road, air traffic in India's Delhi

Xinhua) 14:54, July 29, 2025

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Heavy downpour in many parts of India's Delhi led to chaos on roads as intense waterlogging adversely affected the vehicular traffic on Tuesday morning.

Besides, many flights were also delayed due to the inclement weather.

Private airline companies alerted their passengers about the possible delays or cancellations of flights due to rough weather at the Delhi airport.

Air India posted on X, "Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey."

Similarly, another private airline, IndiGo, also issued an advisory to its flyers to check their respective flights' status.

Meanwhile, TV media reports showed slow vehicular traffic amid waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, particularly in central and southern Delhi. People commuting by road had a tough time reaching their offices on time due to long traffic snarls.

