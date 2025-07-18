7 injured in building collapse in India's Mumbai city

Xinhua) 13:14, July 18, 2025

NEW DELHI, July 18 (Xinhua) -- At least seven persons were injured in an incident involving a cylinder blast and subsequent collapse of a portion of a three-storey building in which it was kept, in India's financial capital Mumbai on Friday, a local police said.

The incident was reported from Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East in Mumbai.

Those injured were admitted to a local hospital. Eight fire-trucks were rushed to the spot to carry out search and rescue operation. Further details were awaited.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)