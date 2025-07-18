Home>>
7 injured in building collapse in India's Mumbai city
(Xinhua) 13:14, July 18, 2025
NEW DELHI, July 18 (Xinhua) -- At least seven persons were injured in an incident involving a cylinder blast and subsequent collapse of a portion of a three-storey building in which it was kept, in India's financial capital Mumbai on Friday, a local police said.
The incident was reported from Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East in Mumbai.
Those injured were admitted to a local hospital. Eight fire-trucks were rushed to the spot to carry out search and rescue operation. Further details were awaited.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lightning strikes kill 19 in India's Bihar
- Indian investigating agency slams media report on plane crash for "selective, unverified" reporting
- 3 schools receive bomb threats in India's capital
- 9 killed, 11 injured after mango-laden lorry overturns in southern India
- 2 killed, 8 injured in building collapse in Indian capital
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.