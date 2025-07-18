Lightning strikes kill 19 in India's Bihar

NEW DELHI, July 17 (Xinhua) -- At least 19 people were killed due to lightning strikes in India's eastern state of Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said Thursday.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes lashed the state during the past 24 hours, affecting several districts.

"In Nalanda district, a maximum of five casualties have been reported, followed by four in Vaishali district. Two fatalities were reported each from Patna and Banka districts," a local government official said. "One casualty each has been reported from Sheikhpura, Aurangabad, Samastipur, Nawada, Jamui and Jehanabad districts."

Reports said most casualties occurred when lightning struck people working in fields and taking shelter under trees during the rain.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed sympathy with the victim families and announced monetary relief for them.

Kumar has also urged people to remain vigilant in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the disaster management department.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of lightning, gusty winds accompanying rainfall in several districts of Bihar for the next 24 hours.

Southwest Monsoon is vigorously active in the southern and western parts of the state over a couple of days.

