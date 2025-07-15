3 schools receive bomb threats in India's capital

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Xinhua) -- At least three schools in the Indian capital territory of Delhi received bomb threats on Monday, prompting authorities to rush police teams and bomb disposal squads to these educational institutions, officials said.

According to officials, the threat calls were received by two paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, as well as another school belonging to the Indian Navy in Chanakyapuri.

The threats, according to police, were received via email from unknown senders.

Immediately, the bomb detection and disposal squads, along with the dog squads, were rushed to these schools to conduct a thorough check.

"Police teams immediately moved in to check the school premises at all three locations," a police official said, adding that nothing suspicious was found and the threats proved to be hoax calls.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the threat. The police are trying to identify the sender of these emails and track the Internet Protocol address from which they have been generated.

Hoax threats last year triggered chaos in the airlines, schools, hospitals and hotels across the country.

