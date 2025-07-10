2 Indian Air Force pilots die in jet crash

Xinhua) 09:50, July 10, 2025

NEW DELHI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) died when the trainer jet they were flying crashed in the country's western state of Rajasthan on Wednesday, confirmed the IAF.

The trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission in Rajasthan's Churu district.

"An IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported," said the IAF on social media.

A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, added the IAF.

