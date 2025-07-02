10 killed, 34 missing as cloudbursts, flash floods hit India's Himachal Pradesh

Xinhua) 16:08, July 02, 2025

NEW DELHI, July 2 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 people were killed and 34 others went missing after multiple cloudbursts and flash floods hit India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), the state witnessed 16 cloudbursts and three flash floods in 24 hours as a result of incessant rains that wreaked havoc and caused widespread devastation.

The worst-affected area was Mandi district, about 133 km north of Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh.

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 10 people were killed and 34 remained missing in Mandi," an official said. "Five people were also injured, and 12 remained stranded."

Officials feared the death toll could increase as the survival chances of the missing people after 24 hours of disaster usually remained grim.

"One hydroelectric power project and a bridge were also damaged," the officials said. "One national highway got blocked."

The rains also triggered landslides and waterlogging in several areas, resulting in the closure of roads.

Authorities have launched a major search and rescue operation in the affected areas.

A total of 370 people have been rescued from the affected areas, officials said.

According to the SEOC, during the monsoon season from June 20 to July 1, a total of 51 people were killed and 103 others injured across the state in weather-related accidents.

The cumulative damage to infrastructure has been estimated at 33 million U.S. dollars.

The SEOC urged residents to stay cautious, especially in landslide and flood-prone zones.

Officials said in the wake of rainfall, water levels in all major rivers and streams in the state have risen.

The state's meteorological department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue across the state till July 7. It has issued an orange warning of heavy rain in the period.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)