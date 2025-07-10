9 dead in west India's bridge collapse

Xinhua) 09:13, July 10, 2025

NEW DELHI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- At least nine persons died and over six were injured when their vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of a bridge in India's western state of Gujarat on Wednesday, said the local police.

A portion of the four-decade-old Gambhira bridge collapsed in the early hours of the day, thus disrupting the connectivity between Anand and Vadodara cities of the state. As a result of the tragedy, the vehicular flow was adversely affected in the area.

The police confirmed the recovery of nine bodies from the river. Those injured were admitted to a local hospital.

